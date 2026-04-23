WhatsApp prepaid mobile recharge feature launched: Here’s how you can use it
WhatsApp prepaid mobile recharge: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to recharge their prepaid mobile numbers directly within the app.
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WhatsApp prepaid mobile recharge: In a major move to expand its financial services in India, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to recharge their prepaid mobile numbers directly within the app. The update is expected to simplify everyday digital payments by bringing mobile recharge services to a platform already used by millions across the country.
WhatsApp has also added a ₹ (rupee) icon on the home screen, making it easier for users to quickly find and access the payments section within the app.
The feature enables users to recharge their prepaid mobile plans without leaving WhatsApp. It is expected to be integrated with WhatsApp Pay, which already allows users to send and receive money using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
According to reports, the feature may be part of a broader “bill payments” section, where users could also pay for utilities like electricity, water bills, and more in the future.
With this launch, users will be able to select their telecom operator, browse recharge plans, and complete payments directly within the chat interface.
How will it work?
The recharge process is very simple and user-friendly. Users can follow these steps:
- Tap on the ₹ icon in WhatsApp
- Select the mobile recharge or prepaid option
- Choose their operator and plan
- Complete the payment using UPI
This system builds on existing models where telecom companies already offer recharge services through WhatsApp chatbots, allowing quick and seamless transactions.
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Key benefits for users
The new feature is designed to make digital payments faster and more convenient. Here’s how users will benefit:
All-in-one platform: Users will no longer need multiple apps for recharges, as everything can be done within WhatsApp.
Time-saving experience: Recharge can be completed in just a few taps without switching between apps or websites.
Wider accessibility: With over 700 million users in India, WhatsApp can make digital recharge services more accessible, especially for first-time users.
Secure transactions: Payments will be processed through UPI, ensuring safe and reliable transactions.
Bigger push into digital payments
This move highlights WhatsApp’s growing focus on becoming a complete digital payments platform in India. The company is looking to compete with major players like PhonePe and Google Pay by offering more services within a single app.
If widely rolled out, the prepaid recharge feature could change how millions of users manage everyday payments, making WhatsApp not just a messaging app but a one-stop solution for digital transactions.
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