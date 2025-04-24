WhatsApp Rolls Out Advanced Chat Privacy: Here’s What It Does And How It Works

New Delhi: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called “Advanced Chat Privacy” to improve the security of your personal and group chats. Users with this new update won’t be able to export chats or automatically download media. This adds an extra layer of protection. Plus, the feature also blocks mentions of Meta AI in chats which makes your conversations even more private.

WhatsApp shared the update in a blog post, explaining that the new setting is designed for chats that involve sensitive topics—especially when the group includes people who may not know each other well. “This new setting… helps prevent others from taking content outside of WhatsApp for when you may want extra privacy,” the company said on Thursday.

Once turned on for a specific chat or group, the Advanced Chat Privacy feature stops members from exporting messages, automatically saving media, or using messages with outside AI tools. WhatsApp says the goal is to give users more control—especially in group chats where everyone might not know each other well.

WhatsApp already has features like disappearing messages and chat locks but this new setting is designed for semi-public or topic-based groups like health support forums or community organizing chats. These conversations are often private in nature, even though the members may not know each other personally.

This is just the beginning for the new feature. WhatsApp says more upgrades are coming soon, with even stronger privacy options on the way. The feature is currently rolling out worldwide and will be available to all users in the latest app update over the next few days.