WhatsApp Call Scheduling Feature Android: WhatsApp has released a new update aimed at making calls more organized and engaging for users. Much like the meeting scheduling functions on Google Meet or Zoom, users can schedule calls in advance for personal chat or a group discussion By setting a specific date and time, invitations can be sent directly to contacts or groups, ensuring everyone is prepared.

The integration also allows users to sync scheduled calls with Google Calendar, making it easier to track and manage them. To avoid missed calls, participants also receive timely reminders before the scheduled conversation begins.

Adding further, WhatsApp has introduced improved in-call tools for group discussions. In this WhatsApp's new update, there is a “raise hand” option. This option allows participants to signal their turn to speak without disrupting the flow of conversation, making discussions more structured and collaborative.

WhatsApp Emoji Reactions

Alongside this, WhatsApp has added emoji reactions, allowing users to share quick responses and feelings during a call without breaking the flow of conversation. To make things easier, the Calls tab has also been improved. It now shows all upcoming calls along with the names of participants.

Users can share call invite links from the tab, and organisers are notified whenever someone joins using a link. All scheduled and live calls remain protected with WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, keeping conversations private and secure.

WhatsApp Feature For Personal And Professional Use

These updates are designed for both personal and professional use, helping people plan ahead, manage calls better, and engage more effectively during conversations. With scheduling, interactive tools, and improved organisation, WhatsApp is making calls easier and more reliable for everyone.

WhatsApp Call Scheduling Feature: Here's How To Do It

Step 1: Open the Calls tab on WhatsApp.

Step 2: Select a contact or group you want to call.

Step 3: Tap on “Schedule Call” and choose the call type (voice or video).

Step 4: Pick the date and time, then confirm to send the invite.

WhatsApp Banned More Than 98 Lakh Accounts In India

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform announced earlier this month that it had banned more than 98 lakh accounts in India during June, as part of its efforts to curb abuse and harmful activity on the platform. Of these, nearly 19.79 lakh accounts were banned proactively, before any user complaints were received, as per WhatsApp’s India Monthly Report. (With IANS Inputs)