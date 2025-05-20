WhatsApp Rolls Out Its Biggest Privacy Campaign Across 16 States, Including Delhi; Features THIS Bollywood Star...

WhatsApp Privacy Campaign: WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, has launched a global privacy campaign highlighting that no one—not even the Meta-owned service—can see or hear users' messages. The campaign, titled ‘Not Even WhatsApp’, is the company’s largest marketing initiative to date and aims to emphasize enhanced privacy for its over 3 billion monthly users worldwide.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has kicked off a large-scale privacy campaign targeting audiences across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Mexico. WhatsApp is rolling out its campaign across multiple channels which includes TV, digital platforms, online videos, audio, digital out-of-home (DOOH), and in-app messaging. In India, the privacy campaign will run across 16 states, including major regions like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The privacy campaign starts with a brand manifesto TV spot directed by Achowe from Chalk and Cheese Films. The ad was filmed across various locations in Delhi, including familiar landmarks such as the Yamuna River and Chandni Chowk. The 60-second film also features well-known personalities, with Aamir Khan lending his voice for the Hindi and English versions aired in India.

The advertisement offers a fresh perspective—showing what messaging looks like from the "other side" of the phone. The campaign highlights the platform’s strong privacy promise: even WhatsApp can’t access your messages. Whether you're sharing a voice note with family, sending a selfie, or having a private chat with a friend, everything stays confidential.

This sense of privacy comes from WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, which ensures that messages and calls can only be accessed by the sender and the intended recipient. No third party—not even WhatsApp—can read or listen to the communication.

Adding further, the campaign aligns with the rollout of a new feature called Advanced Chat Privacy. This optional setting offers users more control by blocking others from exporting chat content, stopping automatic media downloads, and preventing messages from being used in AI features. However, people can still manually download files or take screenshots. However, WhatsApp continues to enhance its Privacy Checkup tool, which helps users manage their privacy settings and security options all in one place.