Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990637https://zeenews.india.com/technology/whatsapp-rolls-out-message-reminder-feature-for-iphone-users-how-to-set-up-and-cancel-it-2990637.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

WhatsApp Rolls Out Message Reminder Feature For iPhone Users: How To Set Up And Cancel It

WhatsApp Message Reminder Feature: The new feature allows you to turn any message into a personal alert, without switching apps or relying on memory.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WhatsApp Rolls Out Message Reminder Feature For iPhone Users: How To Set Up And Cancel It Image Credit: whatsapp.com (Official)

WhatsApp Message Reminder Feature: Ever missed an important message on WhatsApp and wished the app could tap you on the shoulder at the right moment? We have all faced that moment when we scroll through chats, notice something important, and simply think, “I will remember this later.” But the day moves on, new messages arrive, and that one important note slowly sinks deeper into the chat list.

Recognizing this challenge, WhatsApp has introduced a new message reminder feature for iPhone users that makes staying organized much simpler. With this update, you can now set a time-based reminder directly on any message.

The new feature allows you to turn any message into a personal alert, without switching apps or relying on memory. Whether it is a payment update, a travel detail, or a task from work, WhatsApp now makes it easier to remember what truly important to you. However, this new feature available in WhatsApp version 25.25.74, is a simple but powerful addition for users who juggle multiple chats and don’t want to miss important follow-ups.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

WhatsApp Message: How To Setup Reminder In Meta-Owned Platform

Step 1: Open the chat and navigate to the conversation that contains the message you want a reminder for.

Step 2: Tap and hold the message bubble until the options menu appears.

Step 3: In the Popup menu, select More… to reveal additional actions.

Step 4: From the extra options, tap “Remind Me.”

Step 5: Choose a reminder interval: 2 hours, 8 hours, 24 hours, or Custom (set a specific date and time).

Step 6: A small bell icon will appear in the corner of the message bubble — that confirms the reminder is set.

Step 7: When the reminder triggers you’ll receive a WhatsApp notification; depending on your preview settings it may show the message text, the conversation name, and any attached media.

WhatsApp Message: How To Cancel Reminder

Step 1: Long-press the message that shows the bell icon.

Step 2: From the menu that appears, tap More….

Step 3: Select Cancel Reminder.

Step 4: Confirm cancellation — the bell icon will disappear and the reminder is removed.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli PM Netanyahu Asks President For 'Pardon' In Bribery, Fraud Cases
festive fashion
Elegant Festive Wear Sets To Elevate Your Wedding Season Style From Amazon
Winter wear
Soft And Stylish Winter Sweaters For Women On Amazon
daily denim
Stylish Everyday Jeans For Women On Amazon
Chhattisgarh Maoist surrender
Chhattisgarh: 37 Maoists, Including 12 Women Surrender In Dantewada
Tamil Nadu bus accident
Tamil Nadu Accident: 7 Dead After Head-On Collision Between Two Buses
Black Heels
Stylish Black Block Heels To Elevate with Amazon
nightwear sets
Comfortable And Cute Nightwear Co Ord Sets For Women On Amazon
Subhash Chandra
How Dr Subhash Chandra Made India A Global Media Power
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir
Pakistan Calls UN Human Rights Chief's Criticism Of 27th Amendment ‘Biased’