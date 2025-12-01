WhatsApp Rolls Out Message Reminder Feature For iPhone Users: How To Set Up And Cancel It

WhatsApp Message Reminder Feature: Ever missed an important message on WhatsApp and wished the app could tap you on the shoulder at the right moment? We have all faced that moment when we scroll through chats, notice something important, and simply think, “I will remember this later.” But the day moves on, new messages arrive, and that one important note slowly sinks deeper into the chat list.

Recognizing this challenge, WhatsApp has introduced a new message reminder feature for iPhone users that makes staying organized much simpler. With this update, you can now set a time-based reminder directly on any message.

The new feature allows you to turn any message into a personal alert, without switching apps or relying on memory. Whether it is a payment update, a travel detail, or a task from work, WhatsApp now makes it easier to remember what truly important to you. However, this new feature available in WhatsApp version 25.25.74, is a simple but powerful addition for users who juggle multiple chats and don’t want to miss important follow-ups.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

WhatsApp Message: How To Setup Reminder In Meta-Owned Platform

Step 1: Open the chat and navigate to the conversation that contains the message you want a reminder for.

Step 2: Tap and hold the message bubble until the options menu appears.

Step 3: In the Popup menu, select More… to reveal additional actions.

Step 4: From the extra options, tap “Remind Me.”

Step 5: Choose a reminder interval: 2 hours, 8 hours, 24 hours, or Custom (set a specific date and time).

Step 6: A small bell icon will appear in the corner of the message bubble — that confirms the reminder is set.

Step 7: When the reminder triggers you’ll receive a WhatsApp notification; depending on your preview settings it may show the message text, the conversation name, and any attached media.

WhatsApp Message: How To Cancel Reminder

Step 1: Long-press the message that shows the bell icon.

Step 2: From the menu that appears, tap More….

Step 3: Select Cancel Reminder.

Step 4: Confirm cancellation — the bell icon will disappear and the reminder is removed.