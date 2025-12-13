Advertisement
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features Across Missed Call Messages, Chat Upgrades With Meta AI, And New Media Tab On Desktop- Details
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features Across Missed Call Messages, Chat Upgrades With Meta AI, And New Media Tab On Desktop- Details

WhatsApp New Features: The platform is making a big upgrade to its AI features by adding new image generation models from Midjourney and Flux.  

Dec 13, 2025
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features Across Missed Call Messages, Chat Upgrades With Meta AI, And New Media Tab On Desktop- Details Image Credit: whatsapp.com (Official)

WhatsApp New Features: Meta-owned platform WhatsApp has rolled out plenty of in-app features just ahead of the holiday season. The update includes missed call messages, new interactive Status stickers, upgrades to the Meta AI image generation tool and a redesigned media tab on desktop. Notably, the new update is rolling out globally across iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Web platforms.

WhatsApp Features: Smarter Calling Tools

The latest update to missed call messages allows users to leave a quick voice or video note when a call goes unanswered. Based on the type of call, the feature automatically suggests the right format, making it easier to stay connected during the busy festive season.

With just one tap, users can send a message without waiting for the other person to pick up, helping them reconnect faster. The platform is also improving voice chats with real time reactions. Participants can share quick responses, such as a cheerful “cheers,” without interrupting the conversation. Adding further, the group video calls now include a speaker spotlight feature that automatically highlights the active speaker, making conversations easier to follow.

WhatsApp New Features: Chat Upgrades With Meta AI

The platform is making a big upgrade to its AI features by adding new image generation models from Midjourney and Flux. This will help users create higher quality custom images, including holiday greetings, directly using Meta AI on WhatsApp. Another key update is AI powered photo animation. This feature can turn a static image into a short video, making it easier to share creative content in chats or on status updates.

WhatsApp New Features: New Media Tab On Desktop

On desktop, WhatsApp is adding a new Media tab that brings together all photos, videos, documents, and links from different chats in one place. This makes it easier for Mac, Windows, and web users to find and manage files. The app has also improved link previews, reducing clutter caused by long URLs and making chats look cleaner.

WhatsApp New Features: Fresh Sticker Options

WhatsApp is introducing new sticker options, music lyrics, and questions that friends can reply to directly. Some stickers also support tap interactions, giving users more fun and interactive ways to express themselves. Channel owners can now post questions to collect real time feedback, making it easier to understand their audience and boost engagement. 

