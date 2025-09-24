WhatsApp Message Translation Feature: Meta-owned platform WhatsApp has introduced a new message translation feature to help its three billion users talk across language barriers. The feature is rolling out on both iOS and Android in all 180 countries. Users just need to keep their WhatsApp updated to access it.

With this new feature, users can translate messages directly inside the app, making conversations smoother and more meaningful even if people speak different languages. The translate tool is designed to address the needs of WhatsApp's linguistically diverse audience. The WhatsApp Message Translation feature works across one-on-one chats, group conversations, and even on WhatsApp Channels.

WhatsApp Message Translation Feature: 19 Languages For iPhone Users

On Android, users can translate messages in six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. For iPhone users, the feature supports over 19 languages, offering a broader selection on Apple’s platform initially. However, it is not yet clear when the new feature will be available on the Windows and Web versions of the app.

How To Translate Message On WhatsApp?

Step 1: Long-press the WhatsApp message you want to translate.

Step 2: Tap the three dots (⋮) in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Select “Translate” from the menu that appears.

Step 4: Choose your desired language — the message will be translated instantly.

Adding further, Android users can turn on automatic translation for whole chat threads. Once enabled, every new message in that chat will be translated automatically. This is especially handy for group chats or work discussions. For now, this feature is only available on Android. (Also Read: Samsung One UI 8 Stable Update: Is Your Galaxy Phone On List? Check Features And Here's How To Download)

WhatsApp Message Translation Feature: Security

The main highlight of this feature is its focus on privacy. WhatsApp explains that translations happen directly on your device instead of external servers, keeping your chats safe and out of WhatsApp’s reach.