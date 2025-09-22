WhatsApp Video Notes Feature: Meta-owned WhatsApp continues to innovate with new features aimed at enhancing user convenience. Now, the instant messaging platform has introduced a new video notes feature for Android and iOS users worldwide. Similar to voice notes, this feature lets users share short video messages directly in chats. This development comes as part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enrich the user experience by providing more versatile ways to utilize video notes.

With this new feature, you can record and send 60-second video clips to friends and family. For example, you can easily send festive greetings, such as during Durga Puja in Navratri, using quick video messages. The feature opens up new ways to express emotions, share congratulations, or simply connect with loved ones through short video snippets. Just like voice notes, video notes are simple and intuitive to use.

WhatsApp New Feature: How to Send Video Notes On iPhone

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Step 1: First, update your WhatsApp app to the latest version.

Step 2: Open the chat box of the person you want to send a video note to.

Step 3: Tap the camera icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Press and hold the camera icon to start recording, then slide your finger up to lock for hands-free recording.

Step 5: Record your video note and tap the send button once done.

Step 6: Use this feature to send a quick, personal video message to your loved ones. (Also Read: Nothing Rolls Out Android 16-Based OS 4.0 Update: From Camera Upgrades to Redesigned Interface; Check Features)

WhatsApp New Feature: How To Send Video Notes On Android

Step 1: Update WhatsApp to the latest version.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and go to the chat of the person you want to send a video note to.

Step 3: Tap the camera icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Press and hold the camera icon to start recording (front camera is used by default — tap the flip icon to switch to the back camera).

Step 5: Record your video (maximum 60 seconds).

Step 6: Release your finger to stop recording, then tap the send button.