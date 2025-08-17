WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Fraud: OneCard has issued an advisory warning customers about a rising scam called ‘WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Fraud’. Fraudsters are using this trick to steal money and sensitive personal data. The scam is highly dangerous as it can give criminals direct access to a victim’s phone and private information. Not just OneCard, but several public and private sector banks have also repeatedly warned users about this threat.

If you unknowingly fall victim to this scam, you risk losing access to your bank account, facing identity theft, or suffering financial losses. Notably, this scam is relatively easy to avoid. Unfortunately, the problem is that many people are not aware of it, which is why cases of individuals getting caught in it continue to surface.