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WhatsApp tests age-verification feature in India ahead of DPDP Act implementation

"To comply with upcoming laws in India like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, we are testing privacy-protective ways for people to confirm their age," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
WhatsApp tests age-verification feature in India ahead of DPDP Act implementation
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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