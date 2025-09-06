WhatsApp Liquid Glass Design: Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new look for iOS 26 using Apple’s Liquid Glass design in beta ahead of the iPhone 17 Series India Launch. The update will give the app a fresh, modern appearance. Apple’s Liquid Glass design makes elements look smooth and flowing, like liquid, while keeping a clear, glass-like look. This style was introduced with iOS 26.

Ahead of the stable release, WhatsApp has begun rolling out the new feature to iPhone beta testers and is already testing this design in its beta app. According to WABetaInfo, a feature-tracking platform for WhatsApp, the new design was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 25.24.10.70, compiled using Apple’s iOS 26 SDK via Xcode.

WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.24.10.70: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on implementing Apple's new Liquid Glass design language for the iOS 26 app, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/eibCZbJreB pic.twitter.com/SNMFD5gzb3 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 4, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This update will allow WhatsApp to experiment with new depth effects, light reflections, and transparency across background layers, context menus, and interactive buttons. (Also Read: Google Fined Almost €3 Billion By EU For Anti-Competitive Adtech Practices, Donald Trump Reacts)

WhatsApp may introduce more changes in the coming weeks based on feedback from testers. The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has also updated several elements of its Liquid Glass design since the first iOS 26 beta. Currently, users can see some transparency in tabs, menus, and buttons, but this effect is expected to expand with future updates. Reports suggest that WhatsApp is initially focusing on updating the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.

However, users shouldn’t expect the Liquid Glass theme on WhatsApp immediately after the rumored iPhone 17 series launch on September 9, as there’s no confirmed timeline for a wide rollout. Major design overhauls like this can take several weeks—or even months—to fully implement, even during beta testing. WhatsApp will likely continue refining the interface before making it available to all users.