WhatsApp to allow users to multitask while on video call; THIS new feature to make life easier for app users

New Delhi: Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is developing a picture-in-picture feature for video calls. According to the reports, with the new launch, users will be able to utilise other applications while making a video chat on WhatsApp. The feature has reportedly begun going out to certain beta testers, and more users are anticipated to receive it in the upcoming days, according to a recent report by WaBetaInfo. For those who don't know, WaBetaInfo is a web tool that keeps track of WhatsApp's current and forthcoming features.

The picture-in-picture mode for video calls is reportedly visible to select beta testers who have installed the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 upgrade through the TestFlight app.

The source includes a screenshot of the function, demonstrating how users of WhatsApp will be able to multitask using the future function. It also states that the feature is now functional on iOS 16.1 and later, indicating that it might be one of the features supported by the update that offers formal support for iOS 16.

The shortcut button for erasing messages has begun to undergo testing on the instant messaging service operated by Meta. According to reports, the corporation has made the capability available to certain of its Android beta testers. The most recent component of WhatsApp's vanishing messages was being redesigned for the Android 2.22.24.9 beta release.

Both new and old talks are now marked as vanishing threads thanks to a relaxation of the feature. More testers can now see the 2.22.25.10 update for the area with fading messages. The messaging app is intriguingly introducing a second entry point for its disappearing messages function.

The new shortcut function may be accessed from the Manage Storage section after installing the WhatsApp beta for Android (2.22.25.11 version), which is available to some users. After using this new area, it will be simple to mark both new and old chats as "disappearing threads," according to the claim that it is a space-saving utility.