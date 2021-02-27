हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp to come with redesigned media footer on Android: Check how it looks

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta update 2.21.5.4 comes with the new feature called the redesigned media footer for the section that appears when you’re editing a media on WhatsApp. There’s an in-app editing tool that can be used to edit media before sending it to any contact or uploading it as a Status.

WhatsApp to come with redesigned media footer on Android: Check how it looks

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp’s latest beta update for Android revealed that it is working on redesigning the media footer in the app. Currently, it is under development and the feature is expected to roll out soon.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta update 2.21.5.4 comes with the new feature called the redesigned media footer for the section that appears when you’re editing a media on WhatsApp. There’s an in-app editing tool that can be used to edit media before sending it to any contact or uploading it as a Status.

A screenshot has been shared by the website which shows the difference between the new and the old UI and the changes are visible at the bottom of the screen where the text bar, send button, and the button to send media are more clearly aligned in one tab. It’s clubbed in one tab with a light grey background. The media button icon has also been changed to look more like the gallery icon replacing the previous ‘+’ icon.

Other than the UI changes, there is no further change that is visible in the functionality of the media footer. WhatsApp is expected to roll this out in a new update.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsapp updateWhatsApp media footerWhatsApp featureWhatsApp UI changes
Next
Story

Want to switch to another number on WhatsApp? This feature can make you do that

Must Watch

PT14M16S

Congress Crisis: What will the G-23 faction of Congress party announce?