WhatsApp to enable users to search businesses nearby: Report

The feature has been released for some people in Sao Paulo and will be available to both iOS and Android users.

WhatsApp to enable users to search businesses nearby: Report

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly planning to rollout a new feature which enables users to search for businesses nearby.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a functionality that will let users easily search for businesses nearby by filtering them using a new interface. The feature will be helpful for users to search for hotels, groceries, apparel and clothing, among others.

The feature has been released for some people in Sao Paulo and will be available to both iOS and Android users.

"When you search for something within WhatsApp, there will be a new section called 'Businesses Nearby': when you select the category, the results of business accounts will be filtered based on your choice," said WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has already redesigned the page for Business Info following the release of WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.170.12 update.

Meanwhile, the company has recently brought in a new privacy update to prevent unknown contacts from seeing a user's last seen and online status.

The feature will allow WhatsApp users to set their "last seen" status to be viewed by everyone, their contacts, except a blacklist of specific people.

This new feature has been reportedly rolled out for both Android and iOS-enabled devices.

