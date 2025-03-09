WhatsApp’s AI-Powered Profile Picture Generator: Since the launch of Meta AI on WhatsApp, the app has been steadily enhancing its in-app features. The Meta-owned platform is likely to launch a new AI-powered profile picture generator for group chats. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is currently being tested with a select group of beta users, allowing them to create personalized and unique group icons using Meta AI.

It is important to note that the users with access to Meta AI can now create unique and customized group icons, adding a visually distinctive touch to their chats. The much anticipated AI-powered feature is especially helpful for those who don’t have a suitable image for their group, enabling them to generate a relevant icon effortlessly.

Some WhatsApp beta testers on Android already have access to AI-generated group icons. Interestingly, the feature has also started appearing on the stable version for some Android users who aren’t part of the beta program. However, there’s no official confirmation on when it will be available for iPhone users, though a wider rollout is expected soon.

WhatsApp’s AI-Powered Profile Picture Generator: What's New

WhatsApp’s new AI-powered tool lets users create custom group icons by describing their desired image through a text prompt. While personal profile pictures remain unchanged, this feature allows groups to generate unique, theme-based visuals reflecting their interests or vibe.

AI can craft images based on user descriptions, and there may also be preset themes like futuristic tech, fantasy, or nature-inspired designs, making customization seamless and engaging.

WhatsApp: Voice Message Transcripts

Moreover, the Meta-owned platform WhatsApp has introduced voice message transcripts in India, allowing users to convert voice notes into text. This feature makes it easier to understand audio messages without needing to listen, offering added convenience in various situations.