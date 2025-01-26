WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is preparing to launch a new feature that will allow iPhone users to manage multiple accounts on a single device. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the update is currently in beta testing and will arrive over a year after it was made available on Android.

The feature, spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.2.10.70 and accessible through Apple’s TestFlight program, will let users add and switch between multiple accounts directly within the app. This is a game-changer for individuals managing multiple phone numbers, whether for personal or professional purposes.

WhatsApp Multiple Accounts on Android

On Android, running two WhatsApp accounts requires a dual-SIM setup, with each account linked to a unique phone number. While WhatsApp Business allows users to set up a second account, it requires switching between two separate apps.

Unique Chat Backups for Each Account

Notably, notifications, chats, backups, and settings will remain distinct for each account, ensuring they function independently. This feature will especially benefit users with dual-SIM devices, as they’ll no longer need to assign one SIM to WhatsApp and the other to WhatsApp Business. Instead, they can now manage both numbers seamlessly within the main app.

How To Set Up Multiple WhatsApp Accounts For Android Users

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp settings and navigate to the Accounts section.

Step 2: Click on Add Account and carefully read and accept the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Step 3: Proceed to select your country from the list and enter your phone number in the international format.

Step 4: A verification code will be sent to your phone via SMS; enter the code to verify your number.

Step 5: Once verified, your additional account will be successfully set up on WhatsApp.