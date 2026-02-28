WhatsApp to roll out Status Ads, Promoted Channels globally; Users can skip or block ads, Chats remain end-to-end encrypted

WhatsApp Status Ads Update: WhatsApp has confirmed the launch of the Status ads and promoted Channels globally. The Meta-owned messaging platform said this move aims to help users discover new businesses and Channels more easily. The new feature gives businesses an additional tool to increase their visibility on the Mark Zuckerberg-owned app.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is also promoting select Channels by boosting them in the directory, making them easier to find. However, the company has assured users that personal chats, calls, and Status updates will remain end-to-end encrypted and will not be used for targeted advertising.

Adding further, the Status ads and promoted channels will work within the app’s “Updates” tab, which includes both Status and Channels. The new updates, including ads and promoted Channels, will appear with clear labels alongside regular WhatsApp Status posts. Users can easily skip these ads by swiping past them, just like they do with other Status updates.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Amid the launch of the status ads and promoted Channels, the new feature also gives WhatsApp users the option to block or hide ads from specific businesses if they find them repetitive or annoying. This allows users to have more control over the content they see in the Updates tab.

In some regions, including parts of Europe, users may get the option to subscribe to an ad-free experience for Status and Channels. This subscription will remove ads from the Updates tab. However, the price and availability may differ depending on the platform and location.

WhatsApp Group Chat History feature

Moreover, the instant messaging platform has introduced a new feature called “Group Chat History.” It is designed to make group conversations easier for new members to understand. With this update, group admins or members can share previous messages in a structured format with someone who has just joined the group. They can share between 25 and up to 100 past messages to help the new member catch up quickly.

New WhatsApp Rules From March 1

Recently, the Indian government has brought in new rules for messaging apps like WhatsApp. According to these rules, WhatsApp Web will automatically log out users in India every six hours. The government says this step is important for national security. It is a part of the SIM-binding order issued by the Department of Telecommunications in November 2025.

The rule connects WhatsApp accounts more closely with users’ mobile SIM cards. WhatsApp has been asked to follow this rule by February 28, 2026. The government has also made it clear that there will be no extra time given to follow the order.