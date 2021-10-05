WhatsApp to soon have Global Voice Message Player feature: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp introduced the ability to play voice messages at different speeds a few months ago. This feature is now available on both WhatsApp's Android and iOS apps. According to reports, the Facebook-owned messaging app is working to improve its voice messages even more. According to reports, WhatsApp has begun developing a new feature called Global Voice Message Player.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's upcoming Global Voice Message Player feature will allow users to listen to voice messages even after leaving the chat window with that specific contact. According to the blog site, the feature was named this because it is pinned to the top of the app and is always visible when WhatsApp users open any section of the app. The blog site also stated that the voice message can be paused and dismissed at any time.

WhatsApp's upcoming Global Voice Message Player feature will function similarly to the app's picture-in-picture feature for playing videos. The only distinction is that the Global Voice Message Player feature can be pinned to the WhatsApp interface.

In terms of utility, WhatsApp's upcoming Global Voice Message Player feature will be useful when users receive a long voice message, allowing them to send messages to other contacts while listening to the voice message.

Notably, this feature is still in the works for iOS. However, it has been reported that WhatsApp is also planning to introduce the same feature on WhatsApp beta for Android.

Besides that, the Global Voice Message Player, WhatsApp is working on two new features that will make disappearing messages a little smarter. To begin with, WhatsApp intends to add more time duration to manage its disappearing messages. Currently, WhatsApp's disappearing messages disappear after seven days. Now, the blog site reports that WhatsApp is working on a tweak that will allow users to select different expiration periods for its disappearing messages, such as 24 hours, 90 days, and 7 days.

Furthermore, users will be able to set a default message timer for new chats. According to the blog, if you enable “Default Message Timer” within WhatsApp Privacy Settings, all new chats will begin with the disappearing messages option enabled for the duration you specify. These new features are now available on WhatsApp beta for iOS, WhatsApp Business beta for iOS, and will soon be available on WhatsApp beta for Android.

