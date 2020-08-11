WhatsApp to soon sync your chat history on multiple devices

New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will soon allow it's over two billion users sync their chat history on at least four different devices. Currently, WhatsApp works on a single device and it is not possible to use the account on multiple devices, the most requested demand from the users.

According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, the messaging app is working on the possibility to use the same account on different devices.

"They are testing the feature in order to work with 4 devices at the same time," the report said on Sunday.

WhatsApp is already working on creating an interface for Android as well as iOS.

"When the user wants to use WhatsApp on a second device, there is the need to copy the chat history. In this case, WhatsApp always requires a Wi-Fi connection, because it may use a large amount of your data plan," said the report.

When WhatsApp has safely copied the chat history to the second device, it will be finally possible to use your account from it.

"Note that any message will be delivered to all your family devices, so your chat history will be always synced across platforms, and when you use or remove a device, your encryption key changes," said the report.

When the encryption key changes during the process, all active chats will be notified.

WhatsApp has also reportedly developed an iPad app that will be released after the activation of the feature, so you will be able to use WhatsApp on your iPhone and your iPad at the same time.

The company used WhatsApp for Desktop for this test.

It is possible that WhatsApp will allow mobile devices to be connected to your main device later than WhatsApp for Desktop, according to the report.

Currently, one can simultaneously access one WhatsApp account both from a PC -- through WhatsApp Web - and a smartphone.