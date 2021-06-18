WhatsApp Tricks: Can you schedule messages? Here’s what you need to do

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is considered one of the most used platforms in India and it offers features that are aimed at making chats easier and simpler.

There are several features that were launched over time. One of them is the disappearing messages feature and playback speed feature which enables users to listen to audio messages at a greater speed. However, there is no option of scheduling WhatsApp messages.

But there is a certain way with which you can schedule your messages. With the help of third parties, you can perform this task and it is normally not recommended.

There are a few third-party apps that give WhatsApp users the ability to schedule their messages.

Here’s How to schedule messages on Whatsapp:

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Download and install SKEDit on your smartphone.

Step 3: Open SKEDit and sign in.

Step 4: Then tap on the WhatsApp option in the main menu.

Step 5: Now you have to grant it permissions. Tap on Enable Accessibility option, then tap on SKEDit option. Now, toggle the Use Service button and tap on Allow button.

Step 6: Get back to the app, select the recipient, add your message, set scheduled date and time.

Step 7: Toggle the ‘Ask me before sending’ button on.

Step 8: Tap on the tick icon and your message will be scheduled.

Step 9: After the scheduled time arrives, the app will send a notification asking you to complete the action. You can tap on the Send button to send the message. You can also edit it before sending it.

