whatsapp features

WhatsApp Tricks: Have an annoying friend? Here’s how to remove without blocking

A repackaged version of the archived conversation feature was recently introduced by the Meta-owned instant messaging company. 

WhatsApp Tricks: Have an annoying friend? Here's how to remove without blocking

New Delhi: Want to get rid of that obnoxious WhatsApp contact who sends you good morning texts but doesn't want to blacklist him? It's possible to accomplish this in a few simple steps.

A repackaged version of the archived conversation feature was recently introduced by the Meta-owned instant messaging company. Users can now permanently mute a contact via the messaging feature. So, if you have an unpleasant contact that sends you daily good morning texts or unsolicited forwards, simply initiate a chat.

Notably, you can unarchive the contact at any point in time.

Here's how to mute someone on WhatsApp:

Step 1: WhatsApp should be updated.

Step 2: Open the WhatsApp app

Step 3: Choose the obnoxious contact. You have the option of selecting as many as you wish.

Step 4: Long tap the contact on Android and then click the [down arrow] at the top of the screen. Swipe to the left on iOS, or long touch the contact and select the archive option.

Step 5: The archive contacts can be viewed or unarchived with a single click on both iOS and Android.

Here's how to find archived contacts on WhatsApp:

The process is the same for both Android and iOS for WhatsApp.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app.

Step 2: The Archive Chats feature of WhatsApp for iOS and Android appears at the top of the home screen.

Step 3: To access the archived chats, simply select the option from the drop-down menu.

The archive tab will not be shown if you do not have any contacts archived.

Here's how to unarchive contacts on WhatsApp:

Step 1: On your Android or iPhone, open the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: Go to the top of the homescreen to the archive section.

Step 3: Long tap the contact you want to unarchive and select the option from the drop-down menu.

The updated version of the archive chat tool has the advantage that once a contact is archived, you will not be notified of any new messages, calls, or other notifications.

