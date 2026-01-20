Advertisement
NewsTechnologyWhatsApp Update 2026: Web Users Soon To Make Group Voice And Video Calls Without App Installation - Details
TECHNOLOGY

WhatsApp Update 2026: Web Users Soon To Make Group Voice And Video Calls Without App Installation - Details

WhatsApp Update 2026: In the coming months, WhatsApp may allow users to make group voice and video calls directly on WhatsApp Web.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp Update 2026: Web Users Soon To Make Group Voice And Video Calls Without App Installation - DetailsImage: Representative/ChatGpt

WhatsApp Update 2026: In the coming months, WhatsApp may allow users to make group voice and video calls directly on WhatsApp Web, according to recent reports. The feature is currently under development and could be rolled out in a future update, bringing one of the most requested additions to the web version of the messaging platform.

At present, WhatsApp Web supports messaging and basic functions, but users have to switch to the mobile app or desktop software to start group calls. With the upcoming change, people will be able to join group voice and video calls directly from their browser without needing to install any additional apps.

