WhatsApp Update: THIS feature to allow ‘poll’ with end-to-end encryption, here's how

New Delhi: WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow polling within groups. The in-app feature is still in development and is only available to members of the group. This new WhatsApp feature will allow users to create polls within their groups on topics that are important to them. Most likely, it will first be offered to iOS users before being rolled out to Android and desktop clients. This interesting feature is still in the works, therefore its arrival is not guaranteed.

The polls can be created in groups only and there’s no point in introducing it to the personal chat because that only involves two people.

"WhatsApp requests that you type the poll question to send in a WhatsApp group. There isn't any additional information right now because the feature is still in development, but this screenshot confirms that WhatsApp is intending to integrate polls on WhatsApp," noted WABetaInfo.

"Polls allow you to ask a question and have others vote on the answer." It's worth noting that polls will only be available in WhatsApp groups, and they'll be end-to-end encrypted, including your responses. Only members of the group will be able to see the poll and its results," he added.

Similarly, WhatsApp is also rolling out settings for managing notifications when you receive a reaction. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is becoming more engaging and intense. Changes are also required to keep up with the competition.

WhatsApp is also working on releasing the status update, which will allow you to choose whether to reveal or hide your WhatsApp status update to anybody in your contact list or even an unknown. Except for your contacts, you could adjust the filters...

This functionality is currently available to beta testers and will soon be available to all other WhatsApp users worldwide.

