/WhatsApp username feature explained: How users can chat without sharing phone numbers

New Delhi: WhatsApp is introducing a major change for its nearly three billion users to allow them to create usernames so they can connect without sharing their phone numbers. It is aimed at giving people more control over their privacy, especially while interacting with new contacts or joining group chats.
The Meta-owned messaging platform said users will be able to reserve their unique usernames from Monday (June 29), with the feature expected to roll out across a wider scale later this year. WhatsApp’s head of product, Alice Newton-Rex, said the update is meant to make conversations feel safer when people are meeting new contacts.
“When you meet someone new, whether it’s a classmate, neighbour or someone at an event, sharing your phone number can feel like a big step,” she said.
The new system works in a way similar to other messaging platforms like Signal, where users can begin conversations using usernames instead of phone numbers. However, WhatsApp has made clear that this is not a public discovery tool. There will be no open directory of usernames, and users will only be able to contact someone if they know their exact username.
To avoid misuse, WhatsApp has also reserved certain usernames during the rollout phase. Existing Facebook and Instagram usernames will be protected for their original owners. The company has also secured usernames associated with public personalities, celebrities and government institutions to prevent impersonation.
Newton-Rex said the company sees success in terms of user safety. “We consider this a success when people feel safer on WhatsApp and can choose to keep their phone number private while still connecting with new people,” she said.
WhatsApp has also explained that the feature is intended for everyday use. In a blog post, the company referred to situations like joining a parents’ group for a child’s football team, where users may not want to immediately share their personal number.
Because WhatsApp has a huge user base across countries, many people may want the same usernames. To manage this, the platform has started an early reservation system so users can secure their preferred usernames before the full rollout.
The company has also introduced a username generator tool to help users create available handles if their first choice is already taken. Businesses, creators and organisations will be able to align their WhatsApp identity with their existing Instagram or Facebook usernames where possible.
The messaging app said the feature will not include any public directory or suggestion list. This means users cannot browse usernames such as a social media feed. Communication will continue to be intentional and private.
An important part of the update is an optional four-digit security code associated with usernames. This acts as an extra layer of protection when someone is contacted for the first time. If enabled, a new contact will need both the username and the security code to send a message.
People already saved in contacts, previous chats, group members or those who have scanned a QR code will not need this code to reach a user. WhatsApp also confirmed that enabling or changing usernames will not affect existing conversations, and contacts will still be able to message as before.
The feature is optional and can be added or removed at any time through Settings > Account > Username on the latest version of the app. For users under 18 with Meta accounts, this security option will be turned on by default as an extra safety step.
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