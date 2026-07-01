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WhatsApp username feature explained: How users can chat without sharing phone numbers

The new system lets users create unique handles to start conversations on the app. A four-digit code adds an extra layer of control when unknown people try to reach out.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 04:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 04:20 AM IST
WhatsApp username feature explained: How users can chat without sharing phone numbers
Image Credit: Representative image

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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