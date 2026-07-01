WhatsApp username feature: WhatsApp has started rolling out its WhatsApp username feature, allowing users to reserve a unique username before the feature launches more widely later this year. Announced by Meta this week, the update lets people connect without sharing their phone number, adding an extra layer of privacy for chats with new contacts, businesses, and groups. The reservation option is being released gradually, so not everyone will see it immediately.
WhatsApp username feature: What changes?
Until now, starting a WhatsApp conversation meant sharing your mobile number. With usernames, users can instead share a unique handle, reducing the need to reveal personal contact details when chatting with someone for the first time. Your phone number will remain linked to your account, but once usernames are available and enabled, people you contact through your username won't automatically see your number.
Meta says usernames are optional and designed to improve privacy rather than replace phone numbers entirely. There will also be no public directory or searchable username list, meaning someone must know your exact username before they can contact you. Users can also enable an optional "username key" that first-time contacts must enter before sending a message.
How to create and reserve your whatsapp username
If the feature has reached your account, reserving a username takes only a few steps:
Some creators, businesses, and organisations can also claim the same username they already use on Instagram or Facebook to maintain a consistent identity across Meta's platforms. The company says usernames can be edited or removed later if users change their minds.
Username rules you should know
WhatsApp has set a few basic rules before a username can be approved. It must be between three and 35 characters and unique to one account. Certain usernames are reserved for governments, businesses, public figures, and other protected accounts. If your preferred name has already been taken, you will need to choose another.
What this means for users
The feature gives users another way to protect their phone numbers, especially when messaging people they don't know personally. However, because the rollout is gradual, some users may have to wait before the Username option appears in their settings. Meta says WhatsApp will notify eligible users inside the app as the feature expands globally.
Important things to know
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