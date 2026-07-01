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WhatsApp username feature: No need to share phone numbers now; Here's how to create and reserve your username

WhatsApp username feature: With usernames, users can instead share a unique handle, reducing the need to reveal personal contact details when chatting with someone for the first time.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 10:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
WhatsApp username feature: No need to share phone numbers now; Here's how to create and reserve your username
Image Credit: magnific

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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