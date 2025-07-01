WhatsApp Music Status: Want to make your WhatsApp Status more engaging? Adding music is a great way to set the mood and express yourself creatively. Whether you're sharing a photo, video, or a special moment, a background track can enhance the impact.

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, has recently begun rolling out a new feature that allows you to add music to your Status on the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. Similar to Meta’s other platforms like Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp now lets you add up to 15 seconds of music to an image and up to 60 seconds when sharing a video in your Status.

These Status updates—including those with music—are protected by end-to-end encryption. That means even WhatsApp can’t see which songs you've added. Like always, your Status will disappear after 24 hours. Notably, the Music on Status is currently not supported on WhatsApp Web. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to add music to your WhatsApp Status and make your updates stand out from the crowd.

How To Add Music To Your WhatsApp Status

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the Updates tab from the bottom navigation bar.

Step 2: Tap the Add Status button to begin creating a new status.

Step 3: Choose an image or video from the media gallery shown.

Step 4: Tap the music icon at the top of the screen to add a song.

Step 5: Search or pick a track, then use the slider to select the part of the song you want.

Step 6: Once satisfied, tap Done, then hit the green send button to publish your Status.