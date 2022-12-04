WhatsApp users to get 21 new emojis soon; Deets inside

New Delhi: According to reports, WhatsApp has been developing a picture-in-picture feature for video calls. Users will be able to utilise other applications while making a video chat on WhatsApp thanks to the capability. According to a source, the instant messaging app is currently working on 21 new emojis that will be released in the future.

Eight emoticons that were already available on WhatsApp have been redrawn, according to a WABetaInfo report. Eight emojis have been upgraded, and 21 new ones are on the way, according to the most recent beta build, which is currently accessible on the Play Store. (Also Read:

In the meantime, WhatsApp, an instant messaging service owned by Meta, has begun testing its shortcut button for vanishing messages. The company made the capability available to a select group of its Android beta testers.

According to rumours, WhatsApp was revising the current "disappearing messages" section in the app's beta for Android 2.22.24.9. Both new and old talks are now marked as vanishing threads due to the feature's easing. Also available for more testers is the 2.22.25.10 upgrade for the area with disappearing messages.

It's interesting to note that the messaging app is introducing a second entry point for its disappearing messages function. Some of the testers were able to use the new functionality after installing the newest WhatsApp beta for Android, according to a report by WABetaInfo (2.22.25.11 version).

The Manage Storage section has a link to the new shortcut feature, which is marketed as a space-saving device. After using this new feature, it will be simple to mark both recent and historical talks as "disappearing threads."