WhatsApp Will Soon Let Android Users Share Motion Photos In Chats And Groups- Details Here

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp, a meta-owned platform, is working on a new feature that lets users share motion photos in chats, groups, and channels, reportedly. This feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.8.12 update, which is currently rolling out to beta testers via the Play Store.

The feature is still in development for Android, but iPhone users will eventually see these motion photos as Live Photos on WhatsApp for iOS. Motion photos capture a few seconds of movement before and after a picture is taken, making memories more dynamic by adding short video and audio clips to regular photos.

This feature is especially popular on some smartphones, as it blends the best of photos and videos, bringing snapshots to life with subtle animations. WhatsApp is also working on an AI-powered "Rewrite" feature that can transform typed messages into different styles. It is reportedly designed to help users rephrase their messages and even proofread them before sending.

According to media reports, the feature offers several rewriting options, including Funny, Proofread, Puns, Rephrase, Sarcastic, Shorter, Spooky, and Supportive. The Proofread option helps fix spelling and grammar mistakes, while the others adjust the tone of the message. Adding further, WhatsApp might be developing a two-way live voice chat feature for Meta AI, allowing users to interact with the chatbot hands-free.