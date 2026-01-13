WhatsApp Zero-Day Attack: For millions of people, WhatsApp is a crucial part of daily life, used for chatting with friends, making calls, and sharing moments. But a fresh cybersecurity alert has raised serious concerns. Experts have discovered a “zero-day” vulnerability in WhatsApp’s voice call feature that could allow hackers to take control of a smartphone through a single incoming call, especially during festive occasions like Lohri.

However, this vulnerability is undiscovered by the software developer until it is actively exploited. In a time when our phones store so much private information, personal pics, contact list, and sensitive financial information. This warning shows that even a simple call could be enough for hackers to access your device and compromise your privacy.

What Is Zero-Day Attack?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A zero-day threat on WhatsApp is a type of security vulnerability that hackers can exploit before the app developers even know it exists or have released a fix. The term “zero-day” means that developers have zero days to fix the problem once it is discovered.

In the case of WhatsApp, this threat could allow hackers to access a user’s phone, steal data, or install malware through the voice call feature. The most dangerous part is that the attack can happen without the user answering the call or clicking on any link, making it very hard to detect.

Festive Ocassions Bring Higher Risk Of WhatsApp Threats

Researchers who study cybercrime say that these attacks often increase when people are more active online. During festive seasons like Lohri, holidays, or travel times, there are more calls and messages from unknown numbers, which makes it easier for hackers to hide their actions. In some cases, even a missed or incoming WhatsApp voice call can be enough for the attack to happen.

WhatsApp Zero-Day Attack: How To Secure Your Device

Step 1: Always keep WhatsApp and your phone’s operating system updated to the latest version.

Step 2: Turn on two-step verification in WhatsApp for extra account security.

Step 3: Use privacy settings to block or mute calls from unknown numbers.

Step 4: Do not click on suspicious links, attachments, or festive messages from strangers.

Step 5: Handle banking and payment tasks only through official apps.

Step 6: If your phone behaves strangely or you suspect a hack, report it immediately to cyber helplines or authorities.