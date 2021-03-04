WhatsApp's latest feature lets you make voice, video calls from desktop, Here's how to use

The popular messaging app WhatsApp on Thursday (March 4) has finally rolled out voice and video call features for its desktop app. The much anticipated decision came as a big relief for the users, especially for those using the messaging app for work. The decision has made the work-from-home environment more comfortable for the working individuals.

The Facebook-owned messaging app announced end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls for its desktop app version. The app also gave out link to download the new version in a tweet which read, "Sometimes you just need a little more space. Secure and reliable, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls are now available on our desktop app."

Sometimes you just need a little more space. Secure and reliable, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls are now available on our desktop app. Download now: https://t.co/JCc3rUunoU pic.twitter.com/PgCl76Mn7U — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 4, 2021

The company also announced the new feature in a statement. "Voice and video calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t hear or see them, whether you call from your phone or your computer. We’re starting with one-to-one calls on the WhatsApp desktop app so we make sure we can give you a reliable and high-quality experience. We will be expanding this feature to include group voice and video calls in the future," the company said.

Whatsapp desktop calling is supported on both Windows and iOS. The Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer will be able to use it and macOS 10.13 and newer will support the new feature.

How to make a voice call using WhatsApp Desktop:

-You’ll need an active internet connection on your computer as well as phone

-WhatsApp will needs access to your computer’s microphone or webcam

-An audio output device and microphone should be connected to your computer for making calls

-Open the personal chat with the contact you’d like to call and click on Voice call icon

How to make video calls using WhatsApp desktop:

-Open the individual chat with the contact you’d like to call

-Click the Video call icon

The app also added that the desktop app for Mac and Windows will only support one-to-one calls right now in the new update.

The usage of WhatsApp voice and video calls have increased since the last one year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. This new update of voice and video calls in the desktop version aims to take on the app’s rival videos calling apps like Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Office, etc.

Live TV