New Delhi: WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature called "Protect IP address in Call." This feature is designed to hide your IP address during WhatsApp calls. However, this feature has raised concerns among cybersecurity experts not only because they oppose it but also because it might benefit cybercriminals and terrorists.

When you make a WhatsApp call, whether it's an audio call or a video call, it's an IP to IP call. This means the caller uses their IP address to connect to the recipient's IP address. This information is also recorded in the phone's metadata. So, if there's a cyberfraud happening during a WhatsApp call, investigation agencies can trace the cybercriminal's IP address from the victim's phone.

However, with WhatsApp's new "Protect IP address in Call" feature, the call will first go through the caller's IP address to WhatsApp's servers, and then from there to the recipient's IP address. In this process, instead of the caller's IP address, WhatsApp's IP address will be saved in the recipient's phone metadata. This means that when a cybercrime occurs during a WhatsApp call, it will take longer for investigation agencies to gather information, potentially weeks or even months.

Renowned cybersecurity experts in India, such as Amit Dubey, who provide cyber forensic training to various investigation agencies, are also opposing this new feature. They argue that features like hiding IP addresses during calls have been available on platforms like Telegram for a while. This is why such platforms have become major hubs for cybercriminals. With WhatsApp's "Protect IP address in Call" feature, it not only raises concerns about the rise in cybercrimes but also makes it harder for investigation agencies to track down cybercriminals.

It's important to note that the Indian government has accused WhatsApp publicly on several occasions of not cooperating with investigation agencies in matters related to privacy. Therefore, according to cybersecurity expert Sunny Nehra, WhatsApp's launch of this feature makes it more challenging for investigation agencies to reach cybercriminals. While WhatsApp did release its Monthly Transparency Report, showing that it removed over 7.1 million accounts in India from August 1st to August 31st for unlawful activities, experts like Amit Dubey believe that with the new "Protect IP address in Call" feature, WhatsApp may become a safe haven not only for cybercriminals but also for terrorists.

An IP address is a unique 12-digit digital address used by a user's device to communicate over the mobile network and the internet. It can also reveal information about the user's location and their network provider. This is a crucial tool in the world of cyber forensics, helping investigation agencies reach individuals involved in cybercrimes.

After WhatsApp launched the "Protect IP address in Call" feature, they haven't officially shared any information with users. Even when Zee News asked WhatsApp for their perspective on this feature, there has been no response from WhatsApp, despite two days passing since the inquiry.