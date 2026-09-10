Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Where is iPhone Duo cheapest? India vs US, Dubai & Hong Kong prices

Where is iPhone Duo cheapest? India vs US, Dubai & Hong Kong prices

Apple's very first foldable, the iPhone Duo, is finally out, and it's turning heads, especially for its design and pricing. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone Duo, here are its prices in seven countries, including India, the US, UAE, Germany and more. Check where you can buy it at the most affordable price and save money.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Where is iPhone Duo cheapest? India vs US, Dubai & Hong Kong prices
Image Credit: Where is Apple iPhone Duo cheapest? India vs US, Dubai & Hong Kong prices

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Where is iPhone Duo cheapest? India vs US, Dubai & Hong Kong prices
2
3
4
5