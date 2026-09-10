/Where is iPhone Duo cheapest? India vs US, Dubai & Hong Kong prices

Apple iPhone Duo price comparison: Apple's very first foldable, the iPhone Duo, is finally out, and it's turning heads, especially for its design and pricing. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone Duo, here are its prices in seven countries, including India, the US, UAE, Germany and more. Check where you can buy it at the most affordable price and save money.
Apple iPhone Duo prices in India
In India, the iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB version. Step up to 512GB and you will pay Rs 3,24,900, while the 1TB model costs Rs 3,74,900. The top-spec 2TB variant is priced at a steep Rs 4,49,900. These prices make the iPhone Duo the most expensive foldable phone sold in India right now, costing more than both the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra at Rs 1,99,999 and the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold at Rs 1,86,999.
To put India's pricing in perspective, we compared the base 256GB model across seven markets, converting each price roughly into rupees.
Apple iPhone Duo prices
US- $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakhs)
Canada- CAD 2,999 (roughly Rs. 2.06 lakhs)
Hong Kong- HKD 17,499 (roughly Rs. 2.12 lakhs)
UAE- AED 8,499 (roughly Rs. 2.20 lakhs)
Germany - 2,299 (roughly Rs. 2.54 lakhs)
Singapore- SGD 3,099 (roughly Rs. 2.33 lakhs)
India- Rs. 299,900 (Almost Rs. 3 lakhs)
Apple iPhone Duo prices in the US
The US turns out to be the cheapest place to buy it, with the iPhone Duo starting at $1,999, or around Rs 1.90 lakh. Keep in mind that the price doesn't include sales tax, which typically adds another 5 to 8 percent depending on the state. Factor that in, and the real cost climbs closer to $2,150, or about Rs 2.04 lakh, still the lowest on this list.
Apple iPhone Duo prices in Canada
Canada comes in next at CAD 2,999, roughly Rs 2.06 lakh, and just like the US, this figure excludes local taxes, which can push the final price a little higher.
Apple iPhone Duo prices in Hong Kong
Hong Kong looks like a solid deal too, with the phone priced at HKD 17,499, translating to about Rs 2.12 lakh, putting it almost level with Canada and cheaper than most other markets on this list.
Apple iPhone Duo prices in UAE/Dubai
The UAE isn't far off either, at AED 8,499, or roughly Rs 2.20 lakh. This isn't because Apple is pricing it specially for the region; it's mainly because the UAE only charges 5 percent VAT and no import duty.
Apple iPhone Duo prices in Germany
Germany comes in the most expensive among the non-Indian markets we checked, at EUR 2,299, or close to Rs 2.54 lakh. Worth noting, EU buyers will also miss out on the AI-powered Siri features at launch, a separate regulatory hurdle Apple mentioned during the keynote.
Rounding off the list is Singapore, where the 256GB iPhone Duo costs SGD 3,099, working out to roughly Rs 2.33 lakh. The bottom line is, if you're buying purely based on price, India isn't the place to do it.
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