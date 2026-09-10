Where is iPhone Duo cheapest? India vs US, Dubai & Hong Kong prices

Apple's very first foldable, the iPhone Duo, is finally out, and it's turning heads, especially for its design and pricing. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone Duo, here are its prices in seven countries, including India, the US, UAE, Germany and more. Check where you can buy it at the most affordable price and save money.

Written By Lakshya Rana Published: Sep 10, 2026, 12:41 PM IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 12:45 PM IST join share