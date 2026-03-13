Advertisement
Who is Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen? Indian-origin man stepping down after 18 years

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen: Shantanu Narayen is an Indian-American business executive and the long-time chief executive of Adobe, one of the world’s leading software companies known for products such as Photoshop, Acrobat and Illustrator. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen: Shantanu Narayen is an Indian-American business executive and the long-time chief executive of Adobe, one of the world’s leading software companies known for products such as Photoshop, Acrobat and Illustrator. He was born on May 27, 1963, in Hyderabad. Narayen grew up in India before moving to the United States to build his career in the technology industry.

He studied electronics engineering at Osmania University and later earned a master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University. He also completed an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

Before joining Adobe, Narayen worked at several technology companies, including Apple and Silicon Graphics. He also co-founded a startup called Pictra, which focused on digital photo sharing.

Shantanu Narayen’s journey at Adobe

Shantanu Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 and gradually rose through the ranks of the company. Over the years, he held several leadership roles and became president and chief operating officer in 2005. In 2007, he was appointed chief executive officer of the company.

During his leadership, Adobe went through a major transformation. The company shifted from selling traditional boxed software to offering cloud-based subscription services such as Creative Cloud. With this change, Adobe expanded globally and became a major player in digital media and marketing technology.

Under Narayen’s leadership, Adobe’s revenue and global influence grew significantly, making it one of the most important companies in the creative software industry.

(Also Read: 5 common mistakes that can permanently ban your Instagram account; 3rd one is done by everyone)

Why is he stepping down?

Recently, Adobe announced that Narayen will step down as CEO after leading the company for nearly 18 years. He will continue in the role until a successor is appointed and will later remain chairman of the board to support the leadership transition. The leadership change has come at a time when the software industry is undergoing major shifts due to artificial intelligence technologies and rising competition from new AI-driven tools.

Despite stepping down as CEO, Narayen’s impact on Adobe and the global technology industry is regarded as significant by many industry experts.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

