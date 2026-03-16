Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Indian-origin founder behind Firebender joins Elon Musk's xAI to build 'Best Coding AI'; Check education and career

Aman Gottumukkala Education: The race to hire top AI talent is heating up, and this time an Indian-origin founder is in the spotlight. As tech companies compete to build smarter artificial intelligence systems, leading firms are attracting top engineers from around the world. Aman Gottumukkala, an Indian-origin software engineer and startup founder, has joined Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI to build the “best coding AI” and take on Claude, developed by Anthropic.

At the company, he will work on developing advanced AI systems that can help write computer code. Gottumukkala also mentioned working alongside teams connected to SpaceX. His move comes as AI companies compete to build tools that can assist programmers, automate complex coding tasks and reduce the time required to develop software.

Earlier, he built Firebender, an AI coding assistant designed for Android developers. The startup generated millions in revenue with a small team of just three people. In a post on X, he announced that he would be joining xAI and collaborating with teams linked to SpaceX. His work will focus on building advanced AI systems that can automatically write software. The aim is to create next-generation “coding AI” tools that can automate programming tasks and speed up software development.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

I'm joining @SpaceX and @xai to build the best coding AI.



For the last couple years I founded the most widely used coding agent for Android, scaling it to millions in revenue with a team of 3.



I've watched model capabilities compound at a staggering rate and we're clearly on… —Aman Gottumukkala (@AmanGotchu) March 15, 2026

Indian-Origin Founder Builds Popular AI Coding Assistant

AI-powered coding assistants are quickly becoming one of the most important tools in the tech industry. Aman Gottumukkala became well known among developers after creating Firebender, an AI-based coding assistant for Android developers. The tool works with popular coding platforms such as Android Studio and JetBrains IDEs, helping programmers write and manage their code more easily.

This AI assistant can help engineers generate code, organise their projects, and complete routine tasks faster while working in their coding environment. The success of Firebender shows how AI tools are helping even small teams build products that can be used by many developers around the world. (Also Read: iQOO Z11x 5G Goes on Sale in India: Dimensity 7400 Chip, 7,200mAh battery, price, bank offers and full specs)

How Aman Gottumukkala started his career in Tech

Aman Gottumukkala studied computer science at Texas A&M University, where he completed his bachelor’s degree between 2017 and 2021. Before going to college, he studied at the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science. According to his LinkedIn profile, Aman worked as a software engineer at Paradigm before starting Firebender. In Paradigm, he was involved in technology projects connected to the crypto ecosystem.

Aman Gottumukkala was also selected as a KP Fellow through the Kleiner Perkins Fellowship, a highly competitive programme that connects talented engineers and startup founders with top venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. Many successful startup founders have been part of this fellowship. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 India launch tipped for April: Could debut with 9,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset; Check expected specs and price)

Aman Gottumukkala studied computer science at Texas A&M University, completing his degree in 2021. Earlier, he attended the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science, a selective programme for students interested in science and engineering.