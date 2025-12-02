Who Is Amar Subramanya? Google And Microsoft Veteran Becomes Apple’s New VP Of AI

Apple's New Vice Pesident Of AI: Apple has announced that Bengaluru-educated artificial intelligence researcher Amar Subramanya will join the company as Vice President of AI, reporting to Craig Federighi. The company also said that John Giannandrea, Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, is stepping down from his role. He will continue as an advisor until his retirement in spring 2026.

Amar Subramanya’s Senior Stints at Google and Microsoft

Subramanya brings extensive experience to Apple. He recently served as Corporate Vice President of AI at Microsoft and previously spent 16 years at Google, where he led engineering for the Google Gemini Assistant. Apple said his deep knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning, along with his ability to turn research into real products, will help drive future Apple Intelligence features.

“Subramanya will be leading critical areas, including Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety and Evaluation. The remaining parts of Giannandrea’s organisation will move to Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue to align more closely with similar teams,” Apple announced.

“In addition to expanding his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar’s arrival, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing our work to bring a more personalised Siri to users next year,” Cook added.

John Giannandrea Played a Crucial Role in AI and ML Strategy

According to the iPhone maker, since joining Apple in 2018, John Giannandrea has played a key role in shaping the company’s AI and machine learning strategy. He built a world-class team and led them in developing and deploying essential AI technologies.

“We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. AI has long been central to Apple’s vision, and “we are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig’s leadership team and bring his exceptional AI expertise to Apple,” Cook added. (Also Read: OnePlus 15R India Launch Officially Confirmed, Could Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Other Specs)

The team is currently responsible for Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, ML Research, and AI Infrastructure. With Giannandrea’s contributions as the foundation, Federighi’s expanded oversight, and Subramanya’s deep expertise guiding the next generation of AI technologies, Apple is well positioned to accelerate its work in delivering intelligent, trusted, and deeply personal experiences. (With IANS Inputs)