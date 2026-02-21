Who Is Asha Sharma? Microsoft’s new gaming CEO replacing Phil Spencer, reports directly to Satya Nadella; Check her age, career, and net worth

Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma: Microsoft has appointed Indian-origin executive Asha Sharma as the new Executive Vice President and CEO of its gaming division, marking a major leadership change in Xbox’s history. She will replace Phil Spencer, who is retiring after 38 years with Microsoft Gaming. President Sarah Bond will also step down. Xbox Game Studios chief Matt Booty will move into the role of Chief Content Officer and report to Sharma.

Asha Sharma takes charge at a challenging time, as Microsoft Gaming faces rising costs due to tariffs, tough competition, and uncertain consumer spending. The company has already increased prices for Xbox hardware. Notably, she will report directly to Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chairman and chief executive.

New Microsoft Gaming CEO: Who is Asha Sharma

Indian-origin 36-year-old technology executive Asha Sharma has joined the ranks of global C-suite leaders from India. Before taking on her new role, she led product development for Microsoft’s Core AI Product division. She is an alumna of the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and has nearly 15 years of experience in technology, product, and operations leadership roles, according to her LinkedIn profile. (Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant gets massive price cut in India on THIS platform; Check display, camera, battery and more features)

Asha Sharma began her career at Microsoft in 2011 in marketing. After two years, she joined Porch Group as Chief Operating Officer (COO), where she helped build the company and played a key role in its $1 billion public debut. She led product, engineering, sales, marketing, and operations, and also served as Chief Marketing Officer and a board member from 2015 to 2022.

In 2017, she joined Meta as Vice President of Product and Engineering. She led product teams for Messenger and Instagram Direct and served as General Manager for calling, video, and kids experiences. She later worked at Instacart for three years as Chief Operating Officer, helping guide the company to its IPO and profitability.

In 2024, Sharma returned to Microsoft as President of Core AI Product. She led the global product portfolio covering AI models, applications, agents, responsible AI, and developer tools. Earlier, she also served as Corporate Vice President and Head of Product for Microsoft’s AI Platform. She is currently serves on the boards of The Home Depot and Coupang. (Also Read: India's Own AI Chat App Indus launched by Sarvam: Multi-language support, ChatGPT and Gemini rival; Check top features, and how to download)

Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma Net worth

Media reports estimate that new Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma’s net worth is around $50–60 million. This is mainly due to her senior executive positions, stock holdings in major companies, and board roles at firms such as The Home Depot and Coupang. However, there are no publicly available or officially verified figures confirming her exact net worth in recent reports.