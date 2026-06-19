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Who is Pavel Durov? Inside Telegram’s CEO aka 'Russian Mark Zuckerberg' net worth and lifestyle

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov net worth: Bloomberg's Billionaires Index estimates his wealth at a higher $12.2 billion as of June 19. Most of that wealth comes from Durov's complete ownership of Telegram.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Who is Pavel Durov? Inside Telegram’s CEO aka 'Russian Mark Zuckerberg' net worth and lifestyle
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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