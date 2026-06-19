/Who is Pavel Durov? Inside Telegram’s CEO aka 'Russian Mark Zuckerberg' net worth and lifestyle

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov net worth: Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov is back in the spotlight after the Delhi High Court upheld India's temporary ban on his messaging app this week. The 41-year-old Russian-born entrepreneur, often called the "Russian Mark Zuckerberg," built two of the world's biggest social platforms, VKontakte and Telegram, before becoming one of tech's most private billionaires. With his fortune estimated at anywhere between $6.6 billion and $12.2 billion, depending on the source, Durov's wealth, lifestyle, and legal troubles have made him one of 2026's most talked-about tech figures.
From Vkontakte to Telegram: How Pavel Durov built his empire
Durov was born on October 10, 1984, in Saint Petersburg. He built VKontakte, Russia's answer to Facebook, with his older brother Nikolai in 2006, and it quickly became the country's top social network. After refusing to hand over protesters' data to Russian security agencies, he was pushed out and left the country in 2014. That same year, he launched Telegram, a messaging app built around privacy and light-touch moderation. Telegram now has more than one billion monthly users worldwide.
Pavel durov net worth: Forbes vs Bloomberg
Estimating Pavel Durov's exact wealth is difficult because Telegram is a private company and does not publicly disclose its finances. According to Forbes, Durov's net worth stands at around $6.6 billion in 2026, down from $17.1 billion a year earlier after the publication lowered its valuation of Telegram.
Bloomberg's Billionaires Index estimates his wealth at a higher $12.2 billion as of June 19. Most of that wealth comes from Durov's complete ownership of Telegram. Regardless of the estimate, nearly all of his fortune is tied to the messaging platform he continues to own and control.
A private lifestyle
Durov rarely gives interviews or attends public events, often posting moody black-and-white photos instead of personal updates. He is believed to hold citizenship in Russia, France, the UAE (confirmed), and Saint Kitts and Nevis, and has lived in Dubai since 2017.
He has spoken publicly about following a strict no-alcohol, no-meat lifestyle and has said that he has fathered more than 100 children through years of sperm donation, in addition to six children with partners he has publicly acknowledged.
Why he's trending in india right now
Durov is making headlines in India after the Delhi High Court backed the Centre's week-long Telegram block, ordered over fears that the app was being used to leak NEET-UG 2026 papers. He criticised the move on X, calling it unfair to more than 150 million Indian users while doing nothing to stop the actual leak.
— Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026
This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials.
And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps. https://t.co/CzQWN4mXfb
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