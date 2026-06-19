/Who is Pavel Durov? Inside Telegram’s CEO aka 'Russian Mark Zuckerberg' net worth and lifestyle

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov net worth: Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov is back in the spotlight after the Delhi High Court upheld India's temporary ban on his messaging app this week. The 41-year-old Russian-born entrepreneur, often called the "Russian Mark Zuckerberg," built two of the world's biggest social platforms, VKontakte and Telegram, before becoming one of tech's most private billionaires. With his fortune estimated at anywhere between $6.6 billion and $12.2 billion, depending on the source, Durov's wealth, lifestyle, and legal troubles have made him one of 2026's most talked-about tech figures.