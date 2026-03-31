Who is William Walsh? IndiGo names former British airways CEO as new chief after Pieter Elbers's exist

Indigo New CEO: InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, has appointed former British Airways chief William Walsh as its new Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approvals. The development comes shortly after Pieter Elbers stepped down from the role earlier this month, marking the end of his chapter at the low-cost carrier.

Walsh, widely known as Willie in global aviation circles, is set to take over the reins soon. His current stint as Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) will conclude on July 31, 2026, after which he is expected to join IndiGo by August 3, 2026.

He is widely known in the aviation industry for his leadership roles across several major airlines. He previously served as CEO of British Airways and later as CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG), which owns airlines such as Aer Lingus, Iberia, Vueling, and Level. His earlier roles include working as a pilot and later serving as Chief Operating Officer, and then CEO, of Aer Lingus between 2000 and 2005.

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A seasoned name in the aviation industry, Walsh brings with him decades of leadership experience. Before heading IATA, he served as the CEO of British Airways and later led International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of major carriers including Aer Lingus, Iberia, Level, and Vueling. His arrival signals a significant moment for IndiGo as it looks ahead to its next phase of growth.

“His experience in managing large-scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics makes him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever-evolving and competitive international aviation environment,” said Vikram Singh Mehta, IndiGo Chairman.

IndiGo’s Three-year transformation under Elbers comes to close

Earlier this month, Elbers resigned as the CEO of IndiGo, the country’s largest airline operated by InterGlobe Aviation Limited, following the low-cost carrier’s worst-ever flight crisis in December last year. Elbers, who took over as IndiGo CEO a little over three years ago, oversaw a period of strong growth for the airline.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo said that “As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo”.

“He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth,” Bhatia said.

IndiGo’s future flight plan now in Walsh’s hands

As William Walsh prepares to step into the cockpit of IndiGo’s leadership, he takes on a role that goes far beyond day-to-day management. As CEO, he will steer the airline’s overall vision and strategy and guide it through its next phase of transformation. His focus will be on sharpening operational performance, expanding IndiGo’s network footprint, and refining its commercial playbook, while also elevating the customer experience at every touchpoint.

“The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders,” said Walsh. (With IANS Inputs)