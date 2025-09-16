Why Apple Roll Out iOS 18.7 As An Alternative To iOS 26? Check Features, Compatible iPhone Models, How To Download And Install

Apple iOS 26 Features: Apple has rolled out its latest mobile software, iOS 26, featuring the revolutionary Liquid Glass design language that transforms the device with translucent, glass-like elements across the interface. The new update also introduces AI-powered features, including enhanced Siri integration with ChatGPT. Alongside this flagship release, the American tech giant has made iOS 18.7 available for users who are not yet ready or able to make the jump.

Why Does Apple Release iOS 18.7 As An Alternative To iOS 26?

For users not yet prepared to install the redesigned iOS 26, Apple provides iOS 18.7 as a stable alternative that delivers essential security patches without introducing new features or interface changes.

However, the Cupertino-based tech giant hasn’t disclosed the exact security fixes included. By offering both updates simultaneously, Apple allows users to decide whether to adopt the latest features immediately or prioritize the stability of their current system. This dual-release strategy typically lasts for about two months, after which Apple encourages all users to transition to the latest major OS for continued support and security.

Apple iOS 26: Compatible iPhone Models

It supports the latest iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. The entire iPhone 16 lineup is also compatible, covering the 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Support continues for the iPhone 15 series—15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max—as well as the iPhone 14 models, including the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Older generations are not left out either, with compatibility extending to the iPhone 13 series (13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max) and the iPhone 12 series (12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max). Even the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max are supported, along with the iPhone SE starting from the 2nd generation and later.

Apple iOS 26 Features

The new iOS 26 update brings a fresh Liquid Glass design, dynamic lock screens, and updated app icons for a modern look. Communication is easier with features like Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime Live Captions, Phone Call Translation, and AirPods Live Translation. Messaging and calling get upgrades too, with Call Screening, Chat Backgrounds, Group Typing Indicators, and the ability to create Genmojis. Productivity is improved with smarter Shortcuts, while Apple Music AutoMix makes listening more fun. Maps now offers Preferred Routes, and the Wallet app has been enhanced to make payments smoother.

How To Download And Install Apple iOS 26 or 18.7 Update

Step 1: Open Settings, tap General, then go to Software Update.

Step 2: If your iPhone is eligible, you’ll see options for iOS 26 and iOS 18.7.

Step 3: Tap the version you want to install.

Step 4: Tap Download and Install to start the download.

Step 5: After the download finishes, choose Install Now, Schedule, or Remind Me Later — tap Install Now to update immediately.