Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999673https://zeenews.india.com/technology/why-cameras-make-clicking-sound-when-taking-photos-2999673.html
NewsTechnologyWhy Cameras Make Clicking Sound When A Photo Is Taken? Here’s Science Behind It
MOBILE CAMERA

Why Cameras Make Clicking Sound When A Photo Is Taken? Here’s Science Behind It

Camera Clicking Sound: In traditional film cameras and early digital cameras, the clicking sound was real. It came from mechanical parts inside the camera.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Cameras Make Clicking Sound When A Photo Is Taken? Here’s Science Behind It

When you click a photo, that familiar ‘click’ sound helps both you and the person posing in front of you confirm that the photo has been taken. But have you ever wondered why cameras make this sound at all? The answer lies in a mix of physics, technology, and even legal rules.

In traditional film cameras and early digital cameras, the clicking sound was real. It came from mechanical parts inside the camera. When a photo was taken, the shutter physically opened to let light hit the film or sensor and then closed quickly. This movement of the shutter and mirror created the clicking noise people associate with photography.

Modern Cameras

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Many modern cameras, especially smartphones, no longer rely on large mechanical parts. They use electronic shutters, which capture images digitally without needing physical movement. Despite this, phones still produce a camera shutter sound. This sound is often artificial and added by software to mimic the classic camera experience.

Why Do Smartphones Still Make Sound?

There are two main reasons smartphones keep the shutter sound. First is user feedback. The sound confirms that a photo has been taken, especially helpful when the screen is not visible. Second is privacy and safety. In countries like Japan and South Korea, laws require smartphones to make a shutter sound to prevent secret photography. This is why many phones sold there cannot mute the camera sound, even in silent mode.

(Also Read: World’s Top 7 Most Technologically Advanced Countries: From AI To Robotics; China At No.3, No.1 Will Shock You)

Can the Sound Be Turned Off?

In most regions, users can disable the camera sound by switching to silent mode or adjusting settings. However, phones manufactured for regions with strict privacy laws often do not allow this option. The restriction is built into the device’s software.

Psychological Side of Click Sound

Experts say the clicking sound also gives users a sense of satisfaction. Just like typing sounds on a keyboard, the shutter noise reassures users that their action was successful.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Analysis: Does Bengal Police’s Lathi Decide By Agenda, Not Law?
Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya Viral Video
‘Watch Your Heart Out With Envy’: Lalit Modi, Mallya Mock India In Viral Video
India-Brazil
Brazilian President Lula Could Visit India Next Month, Sources Say
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam Police Attach Immovable Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Separatist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Workers Hold Sit-In Protest
India
Pakistan Wants India To Enter Into War With Bangladesh: Is Army Ready?
Kerala police
Kerala Horror: Family Of Four Found Dead, Investigation Suspect Murder-Suicide
Technology news
Epstein Files Sex Scandal: WhatsApp, Telegram Links Can Hack Phones-Details
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Army Watches As Yunus Administration Grapples With Violence, Chaos
Assam
Assam: Heavy Security Deployed In Karbi Anglong After Violent Protest