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NewsTechnologyWhy do keyboards have bumps on F and J keys? Here’s the hidden reason behind it
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Why do keyboards have bumps on F and J keys? Here’s the hidden reason behind it

The bumps on the F and J keys are designed to help users position their fingers correctly without looking at the keyboard.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Why do keyboards have bumps on F and J keys? Here’s the hidden reason behind it Image credit: gemini

Using laptops and computers for years, but have you ever noticed the tiny bumps on the F and J keys of your keyboard and wondered why they are there? These small ridges may look unimportant, but they play a big role in how we type every day. The bumps on the F and J keys are designed to help users position their fingers correctly without looking at the keyboard.

In standard touch typing, your index fingers rest on these two keys. From this “home row” position, you can easily reach all other keys.

These tactile markers make it easier to type faster and with fewer mistakes. By feeling the bumps, users can quickly find the correct position of their hands, even in low light or while focusing on the screen. This is especially helpful for people who are in typing jobs or who type a lot.

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A global standard design

The F and J key bumps follow a universal keyboard layout standard. Whether you use a laptop, desktop keyboard, or even an external one, you will find these raised marks in the same place. This consistency helps users switch between devices without confusion.

These bumps are also important for visually impaired users. They provide a simple way to navigate the keyboard by touch, making typing more accessible and efficient for everyone.

(Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite India launch confirmed on THIS date; What to expect)

Small detail, big impact

Though they are easy to overlook, the bumps on the F and J keys are a smart design feature. They improve comfort, speed, and accuracy, proving that even the smallest details can make a big difference in everyday technology.

So, the next time you type on a keyboard, keep in mind that those F and J bumps serve a special purpose.

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