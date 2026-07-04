/Why do smartphone speakers have many holes but not all produce sound? Here’s the real reason

Take a close look at your smartphone's speaker grille, and you'll notice something interesting. It has several tiny holes, but not all of them actually produce sound. This isn't a manufacturing defect or a design mistake. Smartphone brands intentionally use multiple holes around the speakers and microphones for reasons such as improving call quality, enhancing water resistance, and maintaining a balanced design. Knowing this can also help you better understand how your phone works in everyday use.
Here's the biggest misconception to clear up: not every hole near your speaker is actually a speaker hole. Many of what look like speaker perforations are actually microphone ports instead. Phones increasingly use multiple microphones placed at different points, such as one at the top, one near the camera module, and one closer to the charging port. These serve completely different functions from audio playback.
The multi-hole setup around microphones exists mainly to cancel out background noise during calls. One microphone focuses on picking up your voice directly, while the others capture ambient sound around you. Software then uses destructive wave interference to subtract unwanted background noise, making your voice come through more clearly to the person on the other end. That's why calls in noisy places like traffic or markets still sound relatively clear on modern phones.
A few holes near the speaker or microphone area actually serve a completely different purpose: allowing air to pass through. These act as pressure-balancing vents that protect the phone's watertight seal, often using a Gore-Tex-like membrane behind the opening to block water while still allowing air through. This matters directly for your phone's durability. Without these vents, water-resistant phones could face pressure build-up issues, especially when submerged in water or exposed to splashes. It also plays a role in passive cooling, as many phones rely on this kind of airflow for heat management rather than dedicated cooling vents, which are usually found only on high-end gaming phones.
For the actual speaker holes, the multiple small openings aren't arranged randomly either. They form a grille that protects the delicate speaker membrane underneath, which is made from thin paper or plastic material and can be easily damaged if left exposed. The holes are specifically sized to allow sound waves to pass through while keeping out dust, fingers, and other objects that could affect sound quality over time.
None of this changes how you use your phone day to day, but it explains a lot about the performance you may have already noticed, such as why call quality varies between phones, why some models handle noisy environments better, and why certain phones survive water exposure while cheaper ones don't. If your phone's audio starts sounding muffled or distorted, it's worth checking whether dust or lint has blocked these tiny holes before assuming the speaker is damaged. It's a small design detail, but one that does more work every day than most users realise.
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