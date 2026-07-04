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Why do smartphone speakers have many holes but not all produce sound? Here’s the real reason

Smartphone brands intentionally use multiple holes around the speakers and microphones for reasons such as improving call quality, enhancing water resistance, and maintaining a balanced design.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 10:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Why do smartphone speakers have many holes but not all produce sound? Here’s the real reason
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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