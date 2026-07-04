/Why do smartphone speakers have many holes but not all produce sound? Here’s the real reason

None of this changes how you use your phone day to day, but it explains a lot about the performance you may have already noticed, such as why call quality varies between phones, why some models handle noisy environments better, and why certain phones survive water exposure while cheaper ones don't. If your phone's audio starts sounding muffled or distorted, it's worth checking whether dust or lint has blocked these tiny holes before assuming the speaker is damaged. It's a small design detail, but one that does more work every day than most users realise.