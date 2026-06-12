Why does Google's homepage change with internet's mood? Noticed today’s bat and ball icon? Here’s the hidden story behind this

Google Doodles icon: Google quietly swapped two letters of its famous logo on Friday, June 12, replacing them with a cricket bat and white ball to mark the start of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament, which kicked off today, runs through July 5, with matches hosted across venues in England, including Edgbaston, Old Trafford, and The Oval. Clicking the Google Doodle icon takes users directly to a window showing the full match schedule and points table, meaning you can check today's match by clicking on that icon.

What the google doodle is actually doing

The Google homepage Doodle is not just a pretty logo swap. It functions as a live sports hub. Click the bat-and-ball icon and Google pulls up match listings, group standings, and results, all without leaving the search page. Twelve of the world's best women's cricket teams are competing in the tournament, including India, Australia, England, South Africa, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Google's design for the Women's T20 World Cup creatively weaves cricket elements into the company's iconic logo, replacing two of the "O"s with the bat and white ball, while stumps complete the wordmark. This is not Google's first women's cricket tribute either. During the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE, Google also released a Doodle featuring a cricket ball as one of the "O"s, alongside illustrations of women players in action.

It all started as an out-of-office note in 1998

The story behind Google Doodles is more human than most people realise. In 1998, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were planning a few days away to attend the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada and needed a way to let users know they would not be around. They replaced the second "O" in the Google logo with the Burning Man icon, and the very first Google Doodle was born.

Also Read | Seriously? Your phone and PC are taking screenshots every few seconds – Here's how to switch this feature OFF

Remarkably, that first Doodle launched less than one week before Google was officially incorporated as a company, which is why Google says Doodles are older than Google, Inc. itself. What started as an inside joke has since grown into one of the internet's most recognised design traditions. The Doodlers team, made up of in-house artists, engineers, designers, and cultural consultants, has now created over 5,000 Doodles across Google's homepages worldwide.

The doodles people still talk about

Some Google Doodles have become legends in their own right. The first interactive Doodle game appeared in 2010, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man. It was so addictive that analysts estimated it cost companies over 4.8 million hours of lost productivity globally during its release weekend.

Google's most ambitious interactive Doodle remains the Doodle Champion Island Games, originally released for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and brought back during the 2024 Paris Olympics. It featured seven sports mini-games, including table tennis, archery, skateboarding, and climbing, with an average completion time of 60 to 90 minutes.

The 2017 Cricket Doodle, released in celebration of the ICC Champions Trophy, let players step onto a virtual cricket field and bat against opponents, and it remains one of the most replayed Doodles in Google's archive to this day.

Also Read | You and your friend Googled same thing – 'cafes near me,' but Google gave different results. Here's exactly why it happens

Why this is more than you think

Most people scroll past the Google logo without a second thought. But the homepage Doodle is quietly one of the most viewed pieces of digital design on the planet, seen by billions of users every day. When it shows a cricket bat, it is not just a decoration. It is Google telling you something is happening right now that is worth paying attention to.

Today, that something is women's cricket on the world stage, and if you have not checked the match schedule yet, one click on that bat-and-ball icon will get you there instantly.