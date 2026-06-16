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Why has govt suspended new Cell Broadcast Alert System?

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an advisory placing the system on hold on June 12, 2026, and officials have begun a detailed technical review to determine when services can be safely restored.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Why has govt suspended new Cell Broadcast Alert System?
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