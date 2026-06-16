/Why has govt suspended new Cell Broadcast Alert System?

New Delhi: The government has temporarily suspended its newly launched Cell Broadcast System, a nationwide emergency public warning network, reportedly following a misrouted late‑night alert that prompted concerns over system reliability.
The report from The Hindu said authorities have not disclosed specific reasons for the suspension, but that a technical malfunction may be the reason.
An inadvertently misrouted alert from disaster management units in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contact number, triggering the precautionary suspension.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an advisory placing the system on hold on June 12, 2026, and officials have begun a detailed technical review to determine when services can be safely restored.
The alert prompts phones to emit a hooting sound even when they are switched off or kept in silent mode. An alert allegedly issued by the disaster management units in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh caused phones to ring at midnight, the report cited sources.
The suspension is reportedly temporary, and restoration will depend on the outcome of ongoing technical assessments and further directives from the NDMA, the report said, adding that updates are expected once the review is over and system safeguards are strengthened.
The system, developed indigenously by the Centre for Development of Telematics under the Department of Telecommunications in coordination with the NDMA and the Ministry of Home Affairs, was launched in May 2026 as a major boost to India’s emergency response framework.
According to the government, the advanced system is designed to deliver critical information related to disasters, emergencies and public safety directly to citizens’ mobile phones in real time.
As part of the rollout, a nationwide test of the system was conducted successfully as mobile users across the country received 'emergency alert messages' accompanied by a beep sound on their devices.
The initiative is seen as a significant step towards ensuring swift and effective dissemination of information during natural disasters, severe weather events and other emergency situations, officials added.
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