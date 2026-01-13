Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006339https://zeenews.india.com/technology/why-no-signal-no-wifi-in-basement-or-lift-signal-loss-slow-internet-speed-explained-3006339.html
NewsTechnologyEver Wondered! If Internet Connection Is Wireless, Why It Show No Signal In Basements Or Lifts?
TECHNOLOGY

Ever Wondered! If Internet Connection Is Wireless, Why It Show 'No Signal' In Basements Or Lifts?

Mobile data works through cell towers that transmit radio signals through the air. The stronger and clearer the signal, the faster and more stable the internet connection.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 08:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ever Wondered! If Internet Connection Is Wireless, Why It Show 'No Signal' In Basements Or Lifts?Image Credit: Representative/AI

Even though mobile internet is wireless, many people notice no signal or signal disappears completely in basements and lifts. Have you ever wondered why this happens? The answer lies in simple technical explanations. This is not a device fault but a limitation of how wireless networks work. Mobile internet depends on radio waves sent from nearby cell towers, and these waves need a clear path to reach your phone.

Mobile data works through cell towers that transmit radio signals through the air. Your phone connects to the nearest tower using these signals. The stronger and clearer the signal, the faster and more stable the internet connection. Open areas with fewer obstacles usually have better coverage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kazakhstan
Indian Medical Student Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Kazakhstan
mobile
Power-Packed 5G Smartphones Built for Speed, Battery & Everyday Performance
Technology
Do You Know When First Mobile Phone With Unlimited Cloud Storage Was Launched?
Iran Protests 2026
Iran Protests: 2000 Killed In Unrest, Exiled Prince Urges Trump Intervention
J&K
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kathua, Security Forces Trap JeM Commander
Germany
Is India New Fulcrum Of Next World Order? Amid Unstable US, EU Looks To Delhi
India-Germany
Explained: What Is Germany's Visa Free Transit For Indian Passport Holders
India China ties
China Fact-Checked: Indian Army Reaffirms Ownership Of Shaksgam Valley
GATE 2026 Admit Card
GATE 2026 Admit Card OUT At gate2026.iitg.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download
Iran protest
Iran Issues Warning To American Politicians To Cease Their Deceptions’