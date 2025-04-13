RBI WhatsApp Channel: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out an official WhatsApp channel to make financial information more accessible to people across the country. The initiative aims to deliver key banking updates and financial news in a simple, easy-to-understand format, making it accessible even to people in remote and underserved regions. Citizens across India can join the channel by scanning a QR code shared by the central bank.

According to the RBI, this verified WhatsApp channel is part of its broader public awareness campaign, ‘RBI Kehta Hai’. Under this initiative, the RBI already shares important information through SMS, TV advertisements, newspapers, and various digital platforms.

RBI WhatsApp Channel: Reasons

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that its WhatsApp channel aims to deliver verified and timely updates on banking, digital safety, and other key topics directly to users. This initiative comes at a time when misinformation and fraud are widespread on social media. By sharing official information in a clear and straightforward manner, the RBI hopes to dispel confusion and strengthen public trust.

RBI WhatsApp Channel: Types Of Messages Will Be Shared

The RBI’s WhatsApp channel will share important information on safe digital banking practices and tips to avoid fraud, helping users protect themselves in the digital space. It will also educate people about their rights as bank customers and keep them informed about the latest rules and policy updates.

Adding further, the channel will serve as a reliable source to clarify rumours or false information related to banking, ensuring users receive accurate and trustworthy updates.

How To Join RBI WhatsApp Channel

Step 1: Open the RBI’s official website or social media pages to find the shared QR code.

Step 2: Scan the QR code using your phone’s camera or WhatsApp scanner.

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to the RBI’s WhatsApp channel—tap “Join” to subscribe.

Step 4: After joining, you’ll start receiving verified updates directly from the RBI on WhatsApp.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India’s official WhatsApp account operates through its verified business number: 9999 041 935 in the country, allowing users to receive authentic updates, alerts, and information directly from the RBI in a secure and trusted manner.