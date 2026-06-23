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  • /Why your smartphone suddenly says 'liquid detected' even when it's dry? Top reasons

Why your smartphone suddenly says 'liquid detected' even when it's dry? Top reasons

The warning does not always mean water has entered the phone. In many cases, the sensor reacts to tiny amounts of moisture, dust, debris, or even environmental conditions that mimic the presence of liquid.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 06:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Why your smartphone suddenly says 'liquid detected' even when it's dry? Top reasons
Image Credit: Representative/AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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