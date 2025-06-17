Will AI Replace All Jobs? ‘Godfather Of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton Weighs In On Future Of Work

Geoffrey Hinton AI: In today's tech-driven world, artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and reshape industries across the globe. As a result, concerns about its impact on employment have become increasingly common. Young people preparing for their careers are being advised to take a closer look at job roles that are likely to thrive in an AI-dominated future. Apart from this, one question pops up in my mind: Can AI really replace all jobs?

The ever-growing concerns about AI displacing jobs raise important questions about the technology’s adaptability. Recently, Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI," voiced stark warnings about AI—predicting massive job losses, the rise of digital immortality, and issuing a significant cautionary statement regarding the potential for widespread employment displacement among white-collar professionals.

AI Cannot Replace All Jobs

In a recent interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Geoffrey Hinton addressed concerns about AI-driven job losses. He noted that historically, new technologies haven’t always caused widespread unemployment. Instead, they often led to the creation of new types of jobs. As an example, he mentioned the introduction of ATMs—rather than eliminating the roles of bank tellers, the machines allowed them to transition into more engaging and meaningful tasks.

AI Will Replace Humans In Cognitive Tasks

Dickson Prize winner Geoffrey Hinton further explained that AI will replace humans in routine cognitive tasks. While this may not lead to full automation right away, he warned that it will likely result in fewer people doing the same amount of work, supported by AI assistants.

Adding further, Geoffrey Hinton said that AI is already better than humans in many areas and believes it is “vastly superior.” He explained that models like GPT-4o know thousands of times more than most people. What makes AI even more powerful, according to Hinton, is that it can instantly share knowledge almost instantly across clones, something humans cannot do. This, he says, is what makes AI both immortal and fast at learning.

The 77-year-old also pointed out that AI is already starting to replace entry-level jobs. However, he mentioned that fields like healthcare, which require a lot of human interaction and expertise, may be better at adapting to AI without losing the human touch.

However, the many roles still require human creativity, emotional intelligence, ethical judgment, and complex problem-solving—traits that machines are yet to master. Rather than viewing artificial intelligence as a universal substitute, it should be seen as a tool that complements human capabilities.