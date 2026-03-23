Will Airtel, Vodafone, Jio act? 'Unfair' data expiry, validity period issue raised in Parliament

Raghav Chadha Telecom Reforms: Will Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio respond to growing concerns over mobile data practices? The issue of “unfair” data expiry and validity periods has now been raised in Parliament, with (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha urging the government to step in with stricter regulations.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP criticised telecom operators for what he described as “unethical” handling of unused data. He highlighted that mobile users lose any unused daily data after midnight despite paying for the full quota, adding that consumers are billed for complete data packs but are unable to carry forward the unused portion.

Why mobile data rollover matters

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Chadha compared telecom services with utilities like fuel and electricity, where users pay only for what they consume. In contrast, mobile users face daily data limits—such as 1.5GB, 2GB, or 3GB—that reset every 24 hours, with no provision for rollover. “For example, if a user pays for 2GB but uses only 1.5GB, the remaining 0.5GB simply expires. There’s no refund or carry-forward option,” he explained.

Key demands by Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha proposed three key reforms aimed at strengthening consumer rights in the telecom sector. He called on all telecom operators to introduce a data rollover feature, allowing unused daily data to be carried forward instead of expiring at the end of the day. (Also Read: Apple iPhone Fold launch tipped for December 2026: iPhone 18 timeline may change; Check display, battery, camera, price and other specs)

He also suggested that users who consistently underutilise their data should be offered adjustments or discounts in their subsequent recharge cycles, ensuring they are not paying for services they do not fully use. Adding further, he proposed that unused data should be treated as a digital asset, enabling users to transfer it to family and friends, much like money transfers.

Telecom companies offer Recharge Plans with like 1.5GB, 2GB or 3GB per day, resetting every 24 hours. Any Unused Data EXPIRES at midnight, despite being fully paid for.

pic.twitter.com/sWiJbKj2AV — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 23, 2026

Push for fair mobile data usage in digital India

Raghav Chadha emphasised that as India moves towards a digital economy, access to mobile data should not be limited by rigid policies that result in wastage. He stressed that in a rapidly digitising nation, users must be able to fully utilise the data they pay for, rather than losing unused benefits due to restrictive telecom rules. (Also Read: WhatsApp’s new ‘After Reading’ feature could auto-delete messages 15 minutes after viewing; Here's how it works)

Concerns over 28-day recharge cycle and service restrictions

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has previously raised concerns about the 28-day recharge cycle, saying it effectively forces users to recharge 13 times a year instead of the usual 12 monthly cycles. He has also criticised the practice of stopping incoming calls and SMS once a prepaid plan expires, calling it “arbitrary” and unfair. According to him, this particularly impacts users with basic or keypad phones who depend on these services for essential communication. (With IANS Inputs)