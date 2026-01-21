Will GTA 6 Release On PC After Explosion At Rockstar North HQ? Check Expected System Requirements And Price

GTA 6 Release In India On PC: Every few months, the internet seems to panic over one thing: Grand Theft Auto VI. Even months before its official launch, GTA 6 has already earned the title of the biggest game of 2026. After facing a few delays, the game is now expected to release on time. Now, the biggest question among gamers right now is whether GTA 6 will also launch on PC?

Explosion At Rockstar North Building In Scotland

Before diving into that, a surprising incident occurred. Emergency services were dispatched to Rockstar North’s headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, early Monday morning on January 19, following reports of an explosion. Seven vehicles from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) responded to the scene.

The incident was later linked to a heating boiler malfunction, which caused structural damage to the building housing the Grand Theft Auto developer. As the central hub of Rockstar Games, the Edinburgh office has led the development of every major title in the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises. After the incident, fans have been asking: Will this affect the release of GTA 6?

Rockstar now has another reason to delay GTA 6 after a major explosion was heard at the Edinburgh HQ, and the offices reportedly sustained structural damage.



The building was sealed off after fire crews and police arrived at the scene, and thankfully nobody seems to have been… pic.twitter.com/4FzRlJEtKK — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 19, 2026

GTA 6 Release On PC Version

GTA 6 is set to come to PC, but the exact release date is still unconfirmed. The game is expected to launch for the latest generation consoles, including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PS5 Pro, on November 19, 2026. For the PC version, earlier rumors suggested it might not release before the end of 2027, or more likely, in the first quarter of 2028. (Also Read: OnePlus To Be Dismantled? What It Means For Existing Users As India CEO Breaks Silence And Says...)

However, some leaks indicate that the PC version could arrive sooner, possibly within the next eight months, due to delays experienced by fans. Speculations suggest a global and Indian PC launch on June 15, 2027, but Rockstar Games has not confirmed anything yet.

GTA 6 PC System Requirements

The PC system requirements for GTA 6 include Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit as the operating system. The game will require a processor such as Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, along with a graphics card like the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. Players will need 8 GB of RAM and at least 150 GB of available storage, with an SSD recommended for optimal performance. The game also requires DirectX version 12 to run smoothly.

GTA 6 PC Version Price (Expected)

It is expected to come at a lower price than the console version, making it more accessible to a wider audience. Rumors suggest the Standard Edition could be priced around Rs 5,999, the Special Edition at Rs 7,999, and the Collector's Edition may go up to Rs 13,999.